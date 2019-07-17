JUNIOR CARIBBEAN SQUASH DAY 3 RESULTS

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Junior Squash Team won 6 of the top 10 finishes on the 3rd day of the Junior Caribbean Squash Championships at the Queen’s Park Indoor Racquet Club in Port of Spain Trinidad and Tobago yesterday.

In the boys under 11, Jayden George finished 1st, defeating Omar Rosera of Bermuda 11-8, 11-6, 11-6. Dru Samuel finished third beating Noah Clarke of Barbados 11-8, 11-5, 11-5. Fourth place in the consolation draw went to Roshawn Paul losing to Liam Greig of Barbados 5-11, 8-11, 5-11.

In the boys under 13, Jaydon Williams was third place with an 11-8, 11-9, 2-11, 11-5 over Louis DaSilva of Guyana.

Nadira Morgan pulled off a surprise win in the consolation round to place 5th overall. She defeated Cai Manley-Drummond of Jamaica 11-5, 8-11, 11-5, 11-8.

Mikhail Quashie had a tough match in the boys under 17 narrowly missing out of a top ten finish going under to Nicholas Ma Callum of Cayman Islands 11-6, 7-11, 12-14, 11-13 finishing 12th place while Rashid Constance in the boys under 19 consolation withdrew from his match due to injury.

Jada Ross having lost to Makeda Harding of Guyana 11-3, 11-1, 11-6, still managed to get into the top ten with an overall 8th place finish in the girls under 19 category.

The Championships continued this morning with the commencement of the team event at 9:00.







