NATIONAL TABLE TENNIS RESULTS

Leah Cumberbatch and Delecia Michael advanced to the Final of the Girls Juniors of the National Table Tennis Championships at the Recreational Centre of the Church of Latter Day Saints at Kingstown Park yesterday.

In the semi-finals, Cumberbatch defeated Derecia Michael 12-10, 8-11, 11-6, and Delecia Michael beat Vedel Charles 13-11, 12-10.

Also, Mirac Creese upset his brother Michel 3-1 to take the Junior Boys Title with an 11-6, 5-11, 12-10, 11-6 victory.

In yesterday’s Boys Junior Semi-finals, Mirac Creese beat Caleb Howard 11-7, 11-8, 10-12, 8-11, 11-8 in one semi-final, while in the other, Michel Creese defeated Antwan Tannis 8-11, 11-8, 8-11, 11-8, 11-6.

There will be no matches today because of the funeral of Netball legend, Gloria Ballantyne. The Championships will resume tomorrow.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related