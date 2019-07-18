ALL WINDWARD FOOTBALL CLOSING

Greggs and Stubbs will clash in the third placed playoff in the HAIROUN All Windward Football Championship 4:00 tomorrow afternoon, at the Brighton Playing Field.
The Final will be played on Sunday afternoon between North Windward and Marriaqua at the Chili Playing Field in Georgetown at 4:00.
Before that match, the National Under-15 Team will take on the Secondary Schools Team, who are preparing for the Windward Island School Games. The match is scheduled to kick-off at 2:00 in the afternoon.
