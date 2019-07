Yesterday afternoon, Chapmans All Stars and Top Strikers of Biabou played to a two all draw in the Acres Agri Diamonds Football Championship at the Diamonds Playing Field.

Jamal John and O-ZIM Henderson scored a goal each for Chapmans All Stars, while Philmore Lavia and Desborn Lavia scored for Top Strikers.

This afternoon at 4:30, SV United FC will play against DESCO FC at the Diamonds Playing Field.







