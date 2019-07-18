JAMAICA GLEANER

Captain of the West Indies “A” Team, Roston Chase has lamented the team’s batting problems after they crashed to a disappointing 148-run defeat to India “A” to concede the five-match One-Day series at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium in Antigua and Barbuda on Tuesday.

Set 296 to win, the West Indies “A” were dismissed for 147 in the 35th over, with only number 10, Keemo Paul, with a top score of 34, and opening batsman, Sunil Ambris (30) showing any enterprise.

In last Thursday’s opening match at the Coolidge Cricket Ground West Indies “A” collapsed for 125 in pursuit of 191, and they were dismissed for 190 chasing 256 in last Sunday’s second match at the same venue.

All-rounder Raymon Reifer has been the only West Indies “A” player to score a half-century, in what has been an indifferent display from the team.

Perhaps the most disappointing performance came in Tuesday’s defeat. For the first time in the series, West Indies “A” got a decent start when Ambris (30) and senior team opener John Campbell (21) put on 51 for the first wicket.







