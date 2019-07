The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) won the Men’s Team Title at the Caribbean Squash Championships in Trinidad and Tobago yesterday, coming from behind to beat Jamaica 3-2.

Kevin Hannaway was beaten 3-2 by Dave Schweir, Kevin Bailey lost to Chris Bicknell 1-3 and Joe Knelpp defeated Chris Binnie 3-0, while Shane Slate won from Joey Levy 3-1 and Joe Chapman beat Bruce Burrowes 3-0.







