MRS EVELYN CYNTHIA SOLOMON also known as TANTY EVELYN of QUESTELLES died on Sunday July 7 at the age of 79. The funeral take place on Sunday 21st July at the Questelles Seventh Day Adventist Church. The body lies at the church from 1:00pm. The service begins at 3:00pm. Burial will be at the Chauncey Cemetery.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related