Guardian General Saints advanced to the semi-finals of the National Lotteries Authority National 50-Overs Cricket Championship last weekend after MSDA Jules Anthony Northern Stars were disqualified for fielding three instead of two guest players in their rain-affected quarter-final match at the Sion Hill Playing Field.

MSDA Jules Anthony Northern Stars won the toss, batted first and scored 206 off 42.3 0vers. Their top-scorers were Atticus Browne (58) and Elron Lewis (42). Romel Currency took 5-51 for Guardian General Saints who were 138-3 off 36 overs when rain forced the abandonment of the match. Jeremy Layne with 42, led the scoring for Guardian General Saints, while Alex Samuel made 31.

The Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (2) also reached the semi-finals of the 50-Overs Championship. They won by default from Keegan’s Bequia XI.

The semi-finals will be played on Sunday, when Guardian General Saints will meet Teams Rivals at Arnos Vale (2) Playing Field, and FLOW Radcliffe will oppose the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (2) at the Sion Hill Playing Field. Both matches will start at 10:00 in the morning.

The Final is scheduled for 27th July at the Sion Hill Playing Field.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related