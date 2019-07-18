NETBALL WORLD CUP RESULTS

The Australian Diamonds held off a gutsy comeback from the New Zealand Silver Ferns to pip their rivals 50-49 at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool England today and secure top spot in Group “F” at the Vitality Netball World Cup.

Both sides had already secured semi-final places before the Trans-Tasman clash and must now wait to find out who their last-four opponents will be.

The line-up for Saturday’s semi-finals hangs on the final standings in Group “G” with England and South Africa set to tussle for pool supremacy later today.

The winner of that match will face-off against New Zealand and the loser will meet Australia with both semi-finals being played on Saturday.







