The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Rugby Union’s 2019 Summer Camp is in progress at the Streams of Power Playing Field at Ratho Mill.

This week 25 children between 6 and 16 years are attending the Kiddies Corner segment of the Camp from 9:30 in the morning to 12 noon. Another batch of children will start the Camp from next Monday to Friday.

The camp focuses on the fundamentals of Rugby through fun and interactive games, as well as on building character and promoting life skills.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related