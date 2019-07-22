ALL WINDWARD FOOTBALL FINAL RESULTS

The HAIROUN All Windward Community Football Championship concluded yesterday, when Marriaqua defeated North Windward 2-1 at the Chili Playing Field in Georgetown.

North Windward took the lead in the 23rd minute through Forey Child. O-ZIM Henderson equalized for Marriaqua in the 29th minute, and Orlando Trimmingham sealed victory for Marriaqua with his goal in the 45th minute.

Earlier, Stubbs beat Greggs, 5-4 on penalty kicks after a 2-2 draw in regulation time

In the Awards Ceremony, Orlando Trimmingham of Marriaqua claimed the Best Midfielder, and the Most Goal and MVP of the Finals individual Awards. Curtney Peters of North Windward received the Best Defender’s award and Anthony Hazel snatched the Best Goal Keeper’s Award.







