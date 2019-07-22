VINCENTIAN ATHLETES IN CANADIAN RACE

Mikiesha Welcome, a Vincentian Athlete based in Canada, won a bronze medal in the Women’s Triple Jump for St Vincent and the Grenadines at the 20th 2019 Pan American Under-20 Athletics Championships in San Jose, Costa Rica last Friday.

It was her first international championship for her country, and she did a personal best and created a new record in her second of 6 jumps when she did a distance of 13, 15-metres.

The other member of the St Vincent and the Grenadines team at the Pan American Games was 800-metres runner, Handel Roban. Roban reached the semi-final of the Men’s 800-metres in which he finished 5th in a time of 1 minute, 52.69 seconds.

The coach of the Team was Kahlil Cato, with Alexandra Walrond as Manager/Chaperone.







