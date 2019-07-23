Marriaqua District Health Team celebrating first anniversary

The Marriaqua District Health Team is celebrating its first year of existence with a week of activities which opened on Sunday with a Church Service at the Mesopotamia Gospel Hall.

The activities continued yesterday with the distribution of medical supplies provided by Past Students of the St. Joseph’s Convent, Marriaqua, based in North America ·

And, the activities will continue tomorrow with Medical Testing, followed by an interview on NBC Radio on Friday.

Among those addressing the Church Service on Sunday was Sister Arlene James- the Area Co-ordinator for Nurses in the six Health Centres within the Marriaqua District.

Sister James said the formation of the District Health Teams are part of the effort by the Ministry of Health Wellness and the Environment to enable the residents of the various communities across the country to share in the task of providing healthcare. She said the Ministry recognizes that it cannot do the work alone.

The Marriaqua Health District includes – Calder, Evesham, Mesopotamia, Grieggs, Lowmans (Wd.) and Richland Park.

The Marriaqua District Health Team was inaugurated on July 19, 2018.

