SVG Renewal at 40 launched

The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines will be rolling out a number of initiatives, as part of the Renewal at Forty Program, which was launched on Saturday night at the Villa Campus of the Community College.

Chairman of the Renewal at Forty Committee Elvis Charles says the program will target all sectors of the Vincentian Society.

Mr. Charles says a series of activities will form part of the program, which coincides with the 40th anniversary of Political Independence.

He says traditional games and culture will be revived during the month of August.He also stated that a Gospel Extravaganza will be the highlight of the activities in September

The commemorative activities will be held with the theme: With strength, honour and dignity, we stand resolute at 40 and beyond.

