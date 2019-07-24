GECCU Scholarship and bursary recipients encouraged

Chairperson of the GECCU Scholarship Committee Dr. Mineva Glasgow has encouraged the 12 GECCU scholarship recipients and 135 bursary holders to use their rewards as a stepping stone to achieving greater things in life.

During her welcoming remarks at the annual hosting of GECCU’s 17th scholarship and awards ceremony, Dr. Glasgow told the students that there is always more to achieve during their academic career.

And Motivational Speaker and GECCU scholar of 2001, Jadric Cummings encouraged the students to always aim high and avoid complacency.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related