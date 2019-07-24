National Prosecution Service (NPS) Launched by the office of the DPP

Local, Regional and International delegates gathered at the House of Assembly this morning, for the official launch of the National Prosecution Service.

The launch was hosted by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions DPP, with the theme: Speak up – it can be You

Delivering remarks at this morning’s event, Acting Director of Public Prosecutions, Sejilla MacDowall explained what the National Prosecution Service is about.

Miss MacDowall said a number of positive developments have taken place over the years, as the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions expanded.

