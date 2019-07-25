BREAKAWAY MASTERS FOOTBALL RESULTS

The results of matches played yesterday in the St Vincent Brewery Breakaway Masters Football Championship at the Grammar School Playing Field are as follows.

In the Agricultural Input Warehouse Under-16 Division, Triangle Academy defeated Blossom (1) 2-nil.

Jaymarie Jack and Barack Barbour scored the goals for Triangle Academy.

In the Under-16 Division, Blossom (1) secured a 1-nil victory over Chelsea through a goal scored by Justic Browne.

Meanwhile, Volcanoes beat Largo Height 4-1 in the S Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation Under-19 Division.

Denlson Lewis scored two goals for Volcanoes, whose other goals were scored by Dillon Moore and Rayon Bradshaw. The goal for Largo Height was scored by Jahiem Kirby.

Today at 2.45 p.m., Mona Academy will meet Je Belles in the Agricultural Input Warehouse Under-16 Division.

At 3.45 p. m., Chelsea will oppose Triangle Academy in the St Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation Under-19 Division.

And at 4.45 p. m., E. D Laynes will play against the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force in the Firms Division.

All matches will be at the Grammar School Playing Field.







