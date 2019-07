Yesterday afternoon, in the Acres AGRI Diamonds Football Championship, Owia United defeated Youngsters FC 3-2 at the Diamonds Playing Field.

Odayne Hoyte, Ryan King and Jaldini John scored a goal each for Owia United, while the goals for Youngsters FC were scored by Kevin Richards and Ruberto Joseph.

This afternoon at 4:30, DESCO Strikers FC will meet Greggs FC at the Diamonds Playing Field.







