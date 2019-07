MR DERROL LENNOX E-RON VEIRA of Fitz Hughes died on Monday July 15th at the age of 21. The funeral takes place on Sunday August 4th at the St. Michael’s Spiritual Baptist Church, Fitz Hughes. The body lies at the church from noon. Open tributes begin at 1:00 pm. The service begins at 2:00 pm. Burial will be at the Fitz Hughes Cemetery. Transportation will be provided by the bus – Brother with registration number H 7941 and will leave the Ace building at noon.







