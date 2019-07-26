SVG TEAM TO WILNLOTT WINDWARDS GAMES

St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ 70-member team to this year’s (CBN)/WINLOTT Windward Island School Games (WISG), will leave home tomorrow for Dominica where the games will be held on 28th July to 4th August.

The team includes 62 athletes and 8 officials and will compete in Athletics (Male and Female), Basketball (Male and Female), Volleyball (Male and Female), Football (Male only) and Netball (Female only).

The team will be headed by Mrs. Vernette Ollivierre who will serve as manager. The other officials are:

Kelvin Yorke Technical Director

Vance Andrews Coach – Volleyball

Chester Morgan Coach – Football

Chantel Legair Coach- Athletics

Janette Lynch- Christopher Coach- Netball

Andrea Jackson Chaperone

In the 2018 Games in Grenada, St Vincent and the Grenadines finished second to Grenada after winning Volleyball, and placing second in Athletics, Football and Male Basketball.

St Vincent and the Grenadines team is scheduled to return home on 5th August.







