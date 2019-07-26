VITA MALT BEQUIA BASKETBALL RESULTS

Hornets, and Rockets won matches on Wednesday in the VITA Malt Bequia Basketball Championships at the Hard Court of the Bequia Playing Field.

In the Under-16 Division, Hornets whipped Young Wizards 27-4. Shamar Frederick was the leading scorer for Hornets with 12 points, 2 rebounds and 2 blocks.

Also, in the Under-16 Division, Rockets defeated Hawks 36-10.

The top scorer for Rockets was Jolano Joseph with 14 points, 17 rebounds, 1 assist, 3 steals and 5 blocks, Damian Miller was the top scorer for with 10 points, 2 rebounds and 1 steal.

Meanwhile, the scheduled 2nd Division game between Young Duke and Rising Stars (2) was postponed.

The Championships will continue on the weekend.

Tomorrow, Golden Knights will face Rockets in the Under-16 Division, later Young Duke will meet East Sidaz in the 2nd Division, and in the 1st Division Raptors will oppose East Blazers.

On Sunday in the Under-16 Division, Dragons will take on Hornets, and in the 2nd Division, Rising Stars (2) will play against East Sidaz (2), and Raptors will do battle with East Sidaz (1) in the 1st Division.







