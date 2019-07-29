CAPPS CULMINATION

Two Vincentian Educators are among ten Principals who were recognized on Saturday night for their sterling contribution to education in various Caribbean Islands.

The Principals were presented with tokens of appreciation at a Cocktail Ceremony to mark the culmination of the 27th Biennial Conference and General Meeting of the Caribbean Association of Principals of Secondary Schools.

The awardees are – T Nicola McKay – Bahamas. Robert Cumberbatch and Vincent Fergusson – Barbados. Yolanda Gongora – Belize. Josephine Dublin – Dominica. Madeline Baptiste – Grenada. Phillip Calleu – Trinidad. David Bowen – Turks and Caicos Islands. Andrea Bowman and Curtis King– St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

In his address at the ceremony, Minister of Education St. Clair Prince commended the Principals for their outstanding service to Caribbean Education.

Minister Prince said his Ministry was pleased to provide the platform for the Principals to focus on new initiatives to improve Secondary Education throughout the region.

The Biennial Conference and General Meeting of the Caribbean Association of Principals of Secondary Schools was held under the theme: Technology-Infused Education in the 21st Century Caribbean.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related