ANTI TRAFFICKING DAY

The Anti-Trafficking In Persons Unit of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force has been collaborating with the Management and Staff of the Argyle International Airport Inc. (AIA) on a special project to commemorate World Day Against Trafficking in Persons

The day is being observed across the globe today, with the theme: Human Trafficking: Call your Government to action

The day has been set aside by the United Nations since 2013, to “raise awareness of the situation of victims of human trafficking and for the promotion and protection of human rights”.

This year, the Anti-Trafficking In Persons Unit of the Police Force, under the auspices of the National Task Force against Trafficking in Persons partnered with the Argyle International Airport Inc. (AIA) on a special project, which included placing standing banners in the Arrival and Departure Lounges, stickers at the counters and a promotional 30-second video.

Head of the Unit, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Junior Simmons said the initiative is geared towards public education and raising awareness about human trafficking to all arriving, departing and transiting passengers, as well as members of the general public.

ASP Simmons said, according to the International Labour Organization (ILO), 40.3 million people were victims of modern day slavery in 2016.







