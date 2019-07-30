MACDOWALL ON WITNESSES

Efforts are being made to enlighten the public about issues relating to the rights of witnesses who are required to give evidence in Court.

Acting Director of Public Prosecutions Sejilla MacDowall said this is an area of high priority for the National Prosecution Service, which was officially launched here last week.

Speaking during the On the Beat program on NBC Radio last night, Miss MacDowall said two publications: the Witness Code and the Advice to Witness Pamphlet were released this month, to provide vital information on this area.

The National Prosecution Service was officially launched here last week, with the theme: Speak up – it can be You.







