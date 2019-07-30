POLICE ON DONATION

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force is now in a better position to further improve its capacity to interview suspects of crimes.

This follows the handing over to the Police Force of a donation of a digital recording machine from the United States Embassy in Barbados.

The machine was handed over last week to Police Commissioner Colin John, by Sirah Abraham, Criminal Justice Advisor for Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean.

Mrs. Abrahams was in the state last week to attend the official launch of the National Prosecution Service, and to participate in the Second Biennial Criminal Justice Stakeholders Conference dubbed ALRIGHT 2019, hosted by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The donation was made on Thursday July 25, at Hotel Alexandrina.

The Digital Recording Machine is intended to enhance the capacity of Police Officers to more accurately and fairly interview suspects of crimes.

Delivering brief remarks at the handing over ceremony, Mrs. Abraham said the use of the machine helps ensure fair trials and helps the Police to ensure that when they interview suspects that they do it fairly and properly”.

She also noted that St. Vincent and the Grenadines is already leading the way in terms of digital recording of suspect interviews and expressed the hope that the latest donation would further boost the process.

In receiving the donation, Commissioner of Police, Mr. Colin John expressed gratitude on behalf of the members of the Police Force and by extension, the Government and people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Commissioner said that since the Police began digitally recording the statements of suspect not only have allegations of forced confessions and impropriety on the part of the Police decreased but conversely, the conviction rate in the Courts has increased.

Also making brief remarks at the handing over ceremony was Acting Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Sejilla Mc Dowall who endorsed the sentiments of both the Commissioner of Police and Mrs. Abraham.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related