The second round of matches in this year’s Regional Under-19 Cricket Championship are scheduled for today, the players and officials are hoping for better weather than on Sunday’s opening matches which were abandoned because of heavy rain throughout the day.

Today, Trinidad and Tobago will meet Jamaica at the Park Hill Playing Field. Guyana will play against Barbados at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex, and the Leeward Islands will oppose the Windward Islands at the Cumberland Playing Field.

Play is scheduled to start at 9:30, each morning.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related