An official ceremony will be held here on Thursday August 1st, for the swearing-in of retired Public Servant Susan Dougan as the new Governor General.

Mrs. Dougan, an Educator by profession, will be the first Woman in St. Vincent and the Grenadines to hold this Office.

During her Public Service career, she served as Headmistress of the Girls High School; Chief Education Officer; and Cabinet Secretary.

She also served in several other capacities, including as Focal Point for the Organisation of American States for St. Vincent and the Grenadines; and Focal Point for the Commonwealth of Learning for St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Mrs. Dougan will replace Sir Frederick Ballantyne, who served as Governor General for close to 17 years, the longest serving Governor General in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Thursday’s Swearing-In ceremony will take place at Government House from 9:00 a.m., and will be broadcast live on NBC Radio.







