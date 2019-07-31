BREAKAWAY MASTERS FOOTBALL RESULTS

Agricultural Input Warehouse Fisher Folk beat Bonadies 3-nil yesterday afternoon, in the Firms Division of the St Vincent Brewery Breakaway Masters Football Championship at the Grammar School Playing Field.

The goals were scored by Kennisha Joseph, Gadbert Boyce and Daniel Patrick.

Earlier, System Three (2) and Je Belles played to a one all draw in the Agricultural Input Warehouse Under-16 Division.

Kareem Davis converted a penalty for System Three (2). Je Belles benefitted from an own goal scored by System Three (2).

A Cleon Westfield goal gave Je Belles a 1-nil win over Chelsea in the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation Under-19 Division.

This afternoon at 2:45, Layou will meet Volcanoes (1) in the Agricultural Input Warehouse Under-16 Division.

At 3:45, Volcanoes will play against Blossom in the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation Under-19 Division.

Meanwhile, in the Firms Division at 4:45, R & R Construction Transport and Works will oppose FLOW.

All matches will be at the Grammar School Playing Field.







