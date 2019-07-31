CUT CONFERENCE

The 39th Biennial Conference of the Caribbean Union Teachers (CUT) will be held here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines next week.

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Teachers’ Union will host the Conference August 4th to 10th, under the theme “Caribbean Educators and their Unions Taking the Lead”.

The event will be attended by Educators from across several Caribbean Countries as they seek to address challenges facing the Education Sector.

There will also be a Biennial Women’s Conference, under the theme “Caribbean Women Taking the Lead in Transforming the Norm and Culture”.

This Conference will be held on Monday, 5th August, at the NIS Conference Room, commencing at 9:00 a.m.

An Official Opening Ceremony for the conference will take place on Monday at the Prime Minister’s Residence, Old Montrose, commencing at 7 p.m.







