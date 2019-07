Yesterday afternoon, Bruce Law Chambers Sparta FC gained a 3-nil victory over Chapmans All Stars, in the Acres AGRI Diamonds Football Championship at the Diamonds Playing Field.

Romando Wright and Romario Dennie scored a goal each for Bruce Law Chambers Sparta FC, who benefitted from an own goal scored by Chapmans All Stars.



At the same venue, this afternoon, Greggs FC will play against SV United at 4:30.







