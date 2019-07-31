GOVERNOR GENERAL RETIRING

Governor General Sir Frederick Ballantyne is spending his last day in office today.

Sir Frederick is retiring from the post as Governor General, after seventeen years of distinguished and sterling service to St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Speaking on NBC Radio this morning, Sir Frederick who had a career as Medical Doctor prior to assuming the role of Governor General said he was pleased to serve in this capacity.

Sir Frederick said he is making preparations for a smooth transition for his successor Mrs. Susan Dougan, who will be sworn in tomorrow and he appealed to the Vincentian population to provide support to the new Governor General.

An official ceremony will be held tomorrow for the swearing-in of retired Public Servant Susan Dougan as the new Governor General.

The Swearing-In ceremony will take place at Government House from 9:00 a.m., and will be broadcast live on NBC Radio.







