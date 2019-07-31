MARRIAQUA FOOTBALL RESULTS

West Kingstown defeated Cane End 4-3 in yesterday afternoon’s League match of the Kirk Da Silva/St. Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation/Expose SVG Marriaqua Village Football Championships at the Cane End Playing Field.

ME-SHACK Pierre, Denilson Lewis, Kareem Wickham and Derild Knights netted a goal each for West Kingstown, while the goals for Cane End were scored by Romando Browne (2) and Steve Primus (1).

This afternoon, at 4:30, Carierre will meet Mesopotamia in an Under-16 match at the same venue.







