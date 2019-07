MISS ANITHEA THEARESA PARRIS better known as JUNAITA of Belle Vue formerly of Belvedere died on Monday July 22nd at the age of 76. The funeral takes place on Saturday August 3rd at the Ebenezer Gospel Hall, Belvedere. The body lies at the hall from 1:00 pm. The service begins at 2:00 pm. Burial will be at the Brighton Cemetery.







