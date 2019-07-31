NLA T20 SOFTBALL CRICKET RESULTS

In the DMG Furniture Enterprises North Leeward Women’s Twenty/20 Softball Cricket Championship, Attackers Girls defeated Blue United by 10 wickets on Saturday at the Sharpes Playing Field, in Chateaubelair.

The scores: Blue United 69 off overs; (Natasha Sampson 20;

Anicka Porter 3 for 10, Sherill Jeffery 3 for 12).

Attackers Girls 70 for no wicket; (Sherrian Williams 32 not out, Kim Millington 31 not out).

Rain washed out the other scheduled match between We FM Beachfront Girls and Ball Burners. Both teams were awarded one point each.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related