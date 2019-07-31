REGIONAL UNDER-19 50 OVERS 2ND ROUND RESULTS

The Windward Islands, Barbados and Trinidad and Tobago won yesterday’s second round matches in this year’s Regional Future Stars Under-19 Cricket Championship here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

At the Cumberland Playing Field, in a match reduced to 24-overs, Windward Islands defeated Leeward Islands by 47 runs.

The scores: The Windward Islands 146 for 8 off 24-overs; (Teddy Bishop 41, Seandell Regis 32; Jaden Carmichael 3 for 11), the Leeward Islands 99 off 21.4-overs; (Anderson Amurdan 30; Simeon Gerson 3 for 24).

At the Arnos Vale Sports Complex, Barbados beat Guyana by 3 wickets.

The scores: Guyana 123 off 124 off 30.1-overs; (Seon Glasgow 33; Matthew Forde 5 for 24), Barbados 124 for 7 off 29.3-overs; (Rivaldo Clarke 50, Kelvin UM-ROA 38).

Also, at the Park Hill Playing Field, Trinidad and Tobago won from Jamaica by 1 run in a match reduced to 23-overs.

The scores: Trinidad and Tobago 135 for 7 off 23-overs; (Leonardo Julien 56), Jamaica 134 for 9 off 23-overs; (Daniel Beckford 36, Zavier Burton 36).

Today was a rest day. The Championship continues tomorrow.







