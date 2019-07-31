SVG NAMED UNDER-14 GIRLS TEAM FOR SERIES

A 16-member St. Vincent and the Grenadines Under-14 Girls football team will compete in the Caribbean Football Union Challenge Series at Warner in St. Kitts and Nevis from 3rd to 10th of next month.

The squad is: Shanez De Roche, Areeka Hooper, Leona Barrow, Nasheeka Prescod, Kailani Shoy, Samaaya Connell, Denisha Woods, Shakeya Kydd, Vinesha Johnson, Kelisha Bowens, Akeelah James, Kyshauna Richards, Nickwannah Malcolm Deonce Coombs, Ettrisha Jeffrey and Auriel Stephens.

The management team is Keith Ollivierre, Wayne Grant, Tonicsia Baptiste, Shevorn Smith and Petra-Anne Davis.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines is in Group (4) with Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica and St. Kitts and Nevis, and will play their first match against St. Kitts and Nevis next Monday.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related