SVG SWIMMING TEAM IN SOUTH KOREA

St Vincent and the Grenadines did not win any medals at the 2019 World Swimming Championships which ended in South Korea on the weekend, but the three-member team put in personal best performances, came close to their personal best or set new National record.

The athletes were Mya Defreitas, Shane Cadogan and Alex Joachim, while the coach was Kyle Dougan.

In her first World Championships, 13-year-old, Mya Defreitas completed the 200-metres Freestyle in 2 minutes, 15.48 seconds to establish a new National record.

Defreitas also broke the National record for Girls 13 to 14 100-metres Freestyle when she swam the race in 1 minute, 3.91 seconds in South Korea.

Competing in the first World Swimming Championships also was 16-year-old, Alex Joachim achieved personal best times in the 100-metres Freestyle with a time of 54.96 seconds and in the process broke the National Open record.

Joachim also established a new National record in the 100-metres Breaststroke by swimming the event in 1 minute, 8.14 seconds.

18-year-old Shane Cadogan came close to personal best times in the 50-ometres Freestyle which he swam in 24.80 seconds, and in the 50-metres Breaststroke event which he completed in 30.73 seconds.







