2019 BANK OF SVG BAGGA FOOTBALL OPENING

14-teams have so far registered to take part in this year’s Bank of St Vincent and the Grenadines/HAIROUN Barrouallie Football Championship which will open on Sunday at the Keartons Playing Field.

The Opening will witness the usual Parade of the competing teams with addresses by Government and Sports Officials at 3:15 in the afternoon, to be followed by an Exhibition match between a North Leeward Select X1 and a Barrouallie Select X1.

Before that, the National Women’s teams will engage in a friendly match at 2:00. Organizers say that teams who does not march-pass will be deducted three points during the Championship.

RECCOS won last year’s Championship.







