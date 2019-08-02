A Barrier Breakers Conference, targeting all Church denominations in St. Vincent and the Grenadines is taking place this weekend at the Faith Temple Church at New Montrose.

Peter Bonadie Ministries International is partnering with the Leadership of the Faith Temple Church to host the Conference.

Featured speaker Vincentian Dr. Apostle Peter Bonadie of Brooklyn, New York says the Conference is expected to bring about a life changing experience.

The conference will begin at 7:30 tonight and continue at 10 a.m. tomorrow and Sunday at 7:00 p.m.







