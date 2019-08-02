DIAMONDS FOOTBALL RESULTS

Greggs FC went on a goal scoring spree on Wednesday in the Acres AGRI Diamonds Football Championship beating SV United 15-nil at the Diamonds Playing Field.

The goals were scored by Valdo Anderson (3), Kenroy Fredericks (3), Dan La Borde (2), Zidan Sam (2), and one each form Ronaldo Edwards, Osaie Delpesche, Sachin Anderson, Kenford Collins, and they also benefitted from an own goal scored by SV United.



This afternoon at 4:30, Top Strikers of Biabou will face Brownstown United at the same venue.







