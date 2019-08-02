LIBRARY HYPE PROGRAMME

The National Public Library is currently in the registration phase of its 2019 H.Y.P.E program, an acronym for Helping Young People Excel.

Registration is being carried out at the Public Library in Kingstown, and will end today.

The 2019 edition of the H.Y.P.E program takes place under the theme Techknow Teens: Introduction to Smart Electronics and caters to teenagers between the ages of 13 and 17 years.

The participants will be introduced to the basic applications of STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) and will develop the basic skills required to practice embedded computing; the basis for modern, smart devices.

The program will also emphasize the importance of reading and will generally provide a positive environment for learning and sharing ideas.

The H.Y.P.E program will take place at the National Public Library from August 12th to 23rd, Monday to Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.







