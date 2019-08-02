MOHAMMED REPLACED INJURED RUSSELL-T20

Jason Mohammed has been named as a replacement for Andre Russell in the first and second matches of the MyTeam11 Twenty/20 International Cricket Series against India this weekend in Florida.

Mohammed, the experienced 32-year-old of Trinidad and Tobago, has so far played nine Twenty/20 Internationals and also captained the West Indies in Twenty/20 Internationals and in the 50-over format.

Russell was named in the original 14-member squad for the first and second matches Twenty/20s subject to him passing a fitness assessment prior to the series.

The all-rounder experienced some discomfort while at the Global Twenty/20 tournament in Canada and informed the interim selection panel of his unavailability for the upcoming series.

The reigning ICC World Twenty/20 Champions will face India at the Broward County Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida tomorrow and Sunday. The final match will be played at the Guyana National Stadium in Providence next Tuesday.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related