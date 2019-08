In the Ruddy’s Electrical North Leeward Football League, XA-ROND King netted four goals as House of Graphics Fitz Hughes beat De No Briga’s Troumaca 6-nil on Wednesday at the Golden Grove Playing Field, in Chateaubelair.

The other two goals were scored by Adeem “CHAPLIN” Charles. XA-ROND King was adjudged the Player of the Match.

This afternoon at 4:15, Rose Bank will meet Rose Hall also at the Golden Groove Playing Field.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related