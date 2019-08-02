REGIONAL UNDER-19 50 OVERS 3RD ROUND RESULTS

In the Regional Future Stars Under-19 Cricket Championship third results yesterday here in St Vincent and the Grenadines, Guyana defeated the Leeward Islands by 119 runs at the Cumberland Playing Field.

The scores: Guyana 176 off 49.1-overs, the Leeward Islands 57 off 27.5-overs.

The Windward Islands beat Trinidad and Tobago by 69 runs at the Park Hill Playing Field.

The scores: the Windward Islands 203 for 7 off 50-overs, Trinidad and Tobago 134 off 40.4-overs.

Meanwhile, at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex, Barbados won from Jamaica by 5 wickets.

Jamaica 132 off 38-overs, Barbados 133 for 5 off 27.2-overs.

The Championship will continue on Sunday at three venues.







