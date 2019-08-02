VITA MALT BEQUIA BASKETBALL RESULTS

Dragons and Rising Stars won matches on Wednesday in the VITA Malt Bequia Basketball Championships at the Hard Court of the Bequia Playing Field.

In Game 1, Dragons whipped Young Wizards 44-10 in the Under-16 Division.

Korie Lewis with 14 points, 5 assists and 6 steals was Dragons leading scorer. The leading scorers for Young Wizards were Eddison Ollivierre and Jossal Bynoe with 4 points each.

In Game (2) Rising Stars (2) defeated Young Duke 62-43. Shaquille Primus with 19 points, 9 rebounds, 1 assist and 3 steals was top-scorer for Rising Stars (2), while for Young Duke, Darren John and Yourri Phillips with 12 points each were the top scorers.

Today, Golden Knights will clash with Hornets in the Under-16 Division, and the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force United will square-off with East Sidaz in the 1st Division.







