India “A” defeated West Indies “A” by 7 wickets in the 2nd unofficial 4-day Cricket Test at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago last Saturday, the 4th and final day of the match.

The final scores in the match; West Indies “A” 318 and 149, India “A” 190 and 278 for 3.

India have taken a winning 2-nil lead in the three-match series. The 3rd and final is scheduled to start tomorrow at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy at TA-ROU-BA in South Trinidad.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related