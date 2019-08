In the Ruddy’s Electrical North Leeward Football Championship, Stag Boys of Sharpes beat Petit Bordel 3-2 at the Golden Grove Playing Field in Chateaubelair.

Goal scorers for Stag Boys of Sharpes were Devin Quashis in the 12th minute, Kurtlon Williams in the 35th minute, and Chaz Howe in the 73rd minute.

Alpheus Medica scored both goals for Petit Bordel, the first in the 17th minute and then in the 42nd minute.







