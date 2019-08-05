PSRU SURVEY

The Public Sector Reform Unit in the Service Commissions Department, is carrying out a Public Service Customer Satisfaction Survey here from today.

The Unit is collaborating with the Statistical Office to carry out the Survey, and the objectives are –

to assess the level of satisfaction with public service delivery in St. Vincent and the Grenadines;

Identify factors responsible for varying levels of satisfaction with services offered; and

Guage the performance of government agencies in delivering their services

The data collection period for the Customer Service Survey commences today and culminates on Friday 23rd August. It will cover Government Offices on the mainland and in the Grenadine Islands of Bequia, Union Island and Canouan.

During the three-week period, Enumerators will be stationed at various Ministries/Departments to conduct short interviews with users of Government services.

The Public Sector Reform Unit is appealing to members of the public for their co-operation and support.







