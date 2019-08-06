CARIFESTA PREPARARTIONS 2019

A sixty-member delegation will represent St. Vincent and the Grenadines at this year’s CARIFESTA 14 to be held in Trinidad and Tobago.

Co-ordinator of Creative and Cultural Industries at the Ministry of Culture, Rodney Small told NBC News, plans are well underway for the country’s participation in the region’s premier festival of the arts.

Mr. Small said this year will see an increase in the number of representatives from this country going to CARIFESTA.

Mr. Small said this year’s participation in CARIFESTA will feature heavily on the country’s traditional aspects while they highlight upcoming entertainers and other aspects of the arts from St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

This year’s festival will be held from August 15th to the 26th.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related