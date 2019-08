Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has paid tribute to former Parliamentarian Sir Vincent Ian Beache, who passed away yesterday.

Speaking on NBC Radio from Taiwan last night, Prime Minister Gonsalves said Sir Vincent was one of the most successful political figures in the history of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Sir Vincent died early yesterday morning, one week before celebrating his 88th birthday next Tuesday August 13th.







